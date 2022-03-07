Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$3.25

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

Shares of ESVIF traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,110. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

