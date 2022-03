Royal Bank of Canada Trims Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Target Price to C$21.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS RCPUF remained flat at $$12.62 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Recipe Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

