Royal Bank of Canada Trims Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Target Price to C$21.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday.
OTCMKTS RCPUF remained flat at $$12.62 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Recipe Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.
Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recipe Unlimited (RCPUF)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Recipe Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recipe Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.