Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Insiders have sold 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461 over the last three months.

Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 874,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$134.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$112.34 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The firm has a market cap of C$194.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

