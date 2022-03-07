Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.59) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.72) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 355 ($4.76) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 685.45 ($9.20).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 331.30 ($4.45) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 453.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 466.08. The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 330.70 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.24).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

