RSK Infrastructure Framework Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.76 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $118.69 million and $1.76 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.22 or 0.06540977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,953.07 or 0.99850274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00046560 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,300,006 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

