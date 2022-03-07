Rubies (RBIES) Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $154,252.22 and approximately $13.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00192262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00347355 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00055802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008049 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Rubies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

