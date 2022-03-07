Runway Growth Finance Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 23,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 615,885 shares of company stock worth $2,291,067,465 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

