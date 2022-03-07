Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) vs. EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Critical Survey

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Rush Enterprises and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 4.71% 17.40% 8.17% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Rush Enterprises and EzFill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $5.13 billion 0.55 $241.41 million $4.17 12.28 EzFill $7.23 million 4.59 N/A N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rush Enterprises and EzFill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than EzFill.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of EzFill shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats EzFill on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options. Its also sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company was founded by W. Marvin Rush in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX.

EzFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.