Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $169,207.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.