SafeBlast (BLAST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $273,185.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.23 million and $273,185.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

