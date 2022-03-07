SafeMoon Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $295.01 million and $86,360.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.22 or 0.06540977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,953.07 or 0.99850274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00046560 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

