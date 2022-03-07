SakeToken Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $25,529.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00033486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00104689 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

