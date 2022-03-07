salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total value of $503,424.00.

NYSE:CRM traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.23. 7,039,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,979. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $193.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.