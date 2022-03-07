Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.52

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 1580004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,604,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

