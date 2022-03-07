SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $15.65

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.50. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 4,729 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7,543.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 520,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 411,810 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

