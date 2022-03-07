Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRPT. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $79.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after buying an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 621,740 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,637,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14,938.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,352,000 after purchasing an additional 500,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

