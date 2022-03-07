Scanetchain Price Tops $0.0000 (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Scanetchain has a total market cap of $9,657.92 and $23.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scanetchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scanetchain has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003723 BTC.

About Scanetchain

SWC is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io . The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Scanetchain Coin Trading

