Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP Shaleen Devgun Sells 11,748 Shares

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Schneider National stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 742,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 71,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 97,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

