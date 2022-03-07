Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 2.85% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.