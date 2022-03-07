Scott Milsten Sells 25,027 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 633,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,261. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

