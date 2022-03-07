Scott Milsten Sells 25,027 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 27th, Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34.
e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 633,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,261. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
