Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.75

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $768.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.
About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.
