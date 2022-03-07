Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.75

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $768.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

