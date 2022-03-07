SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

