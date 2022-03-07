SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.86 Million

Brokerages expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will announce $54.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.10 million and the highest is $55.50 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $46.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $190.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $218.85 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $230.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $13.54 on Monday. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $493.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

