Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.70

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.77 ($0.09), with a volume of 8410315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.23 ($0.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of £281.14 million and a PE ratio of -14.46.

In other Seeing Machines news, insider John Murray bought 200,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,784.38).

Seeing Machines Company Profile (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

