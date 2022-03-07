Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.25 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.