Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.25 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $9.67.
About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.