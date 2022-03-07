Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,370. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Select Medical by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Medical by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82,021 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101,338 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

