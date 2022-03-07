Sema4 (SMFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Sema4 to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

