Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.75 ($1.90).

SNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.84) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.15) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

LON:SNR opened at GBX 123 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.60. The company has a market capitalization of £515.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.51).

In related news, insider Ian King purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £142,000 ($190,527.30).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

