Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sentage stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Sentage at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNTG opened at $0.80 on Monday. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

