Sentinel Protocol Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.12 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00059530 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014983 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004889 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001092 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.