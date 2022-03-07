Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 8937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

