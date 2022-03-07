ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 256,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,895,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 138.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,741 shares of company stock worth $24,129,909. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $27.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $519.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,301. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.41. The company has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.35, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

