Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

