SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.46

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 94935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,150.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

