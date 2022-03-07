Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading 10.1% Higher

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 18,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,390,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

SHCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,947,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 773,280 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.