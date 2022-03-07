Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading 10.1% Higher

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 18,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,390,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
SHCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50.
About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharecare (SHCR)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.