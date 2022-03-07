Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.11

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 31980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

