Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading Up 21.2% This Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00004666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $440,119.58 and $9,705.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.40 or 0.06574625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,576.94 or 0.99995528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

