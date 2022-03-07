Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.96

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.96 and last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 17619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after purchasing an additional 837,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 938.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,437,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.