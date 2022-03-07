Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHMAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of SHMAY stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. Shimao Group has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

