Shopping (SPI) Price Reaches $6.63 on Top Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $6.63 or 0.00017330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $531,917.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.86 or 0.06577953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.18 or 0.99890246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,940 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

