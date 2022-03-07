Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Drops By 18.8%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 9F during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 9F in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 9F by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of 9F during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in 9F during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JFU opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09. 9F has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

