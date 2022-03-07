Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Drops By 18.7%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.