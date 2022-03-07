Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Drops By 18.7%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NASDAQ ACOR opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.