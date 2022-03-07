Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Rises By 29.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,710,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 68,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.