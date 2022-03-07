Short Interest in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rises By 31.2%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 12,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM opened at $35.82 on Monday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,839 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.