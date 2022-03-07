Short Interest in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Drops By 18.5%

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:WTRU opened at $58.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63. Aqua America has a 12 month low of $53.84 and a 12 month high of $65.50.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua America (WTRU)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.