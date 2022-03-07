Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Increases By 29.6%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

