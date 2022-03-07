Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Increases By 29.6%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.
About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
