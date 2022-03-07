Short Interest in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expands By 30.8%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,600 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 739,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Assurant by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Assurant by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Assurant by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $169.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a 12-month low of $128.60 and a 12-month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

