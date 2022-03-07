Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Declines By 21.8%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 765,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AVCO stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.65. Avalon GloboCare has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

