Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Drops By 18.8%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

BTCM stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. BIT Mining has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $495.76 million during the quarter.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

