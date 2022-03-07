Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Decreases By 21.8%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.89. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

